Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dularge Community Baptist Church
549 Andrew St
Houma, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Dularge Community Baptist Church
549 Andrew St
Houma, LA
Da'mon Kyntrell Wallis

Da'mon Kyntrell Wallis Obituary
Da'mon "DeeDee" Kyntrell Wallis, 23, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away at 1:08 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 549 Andrew St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Da'Mariyah and Da'Mayah Wallis; brothers My'kel Crawford, TJ Sims, Jabar Celestine, Ty'Jai and Ty'ray Luther; sisters Asia and Kristyanna Wallis, Dy'mon Sneeze, Taeja, Teesha and Tamai Starks and Shanice Winslow; maternal grandparents Lloyd Jr. and June Watson Wallis; paternal grandmother Tina Henderson; and maternal great-grandmother Virginia Matthews Watson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Lachelle Wallis; maternal great-grandparents Lloyd Sr. and Doretha Williams Wallis and Morris Watson; and paternal great grandfather Carter Jenkins.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
