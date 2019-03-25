|
Dale A. Adams "The Dude," 71, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off and resume at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until funeral time. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Rita M. Adams; children Rebecca Autin (Zeke), Jesse Adams and Eric Adams; grandchildren Peygan Lafont, Kyle Adams and Blake Adams; brothers Johnny Adams Sr. and Delvin Adams; and sister Charleen Callais.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alexina Adams; grandchild, Trent Lafont; and brother, Joseph Adams Jr.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Mar. 25, 2019