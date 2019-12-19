|
Dale A. Boudreaux, 76, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 17, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2 in Houma.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn M Boudreaux; children, Jennifer (Richard) Martin, David (Sharon) Boudreaux, and Amanda (Robert) Wells; brother, Gerald Boudreaux; grandchildren Jillian Martin, Jordan Martin, Tyler Martin, Olivia Boudreaux, Luke Boudreaux, Natalie Crone, Hillary Wells and Bon Wells; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Murphy Boudreaux; and mother, Emily Henry Boudreaux Lester.
Dale was a loving husband of 58 years, a devoted father and true believer of the Catholic faith.
He was extremely proud of his Cajun heritage and loved to follow LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints football. He will be missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Francis Foundation.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019