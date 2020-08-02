Dale Anthony McElroy Sr., 69, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away on July 30, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, August 6, with service to begin at 12 noon at the Vision Christian Center. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.



Dale is survived by his wife, Betty Jean McElroy; mother, Cecile Breaux; son, Dale Anthony McElroy Jr. (Nicole); brothers, Herman McElroy, Terry McElroy, and Andre' McElroy (Peggy); sisters, Gwen Breaux, Robin McElroy, Lisa McElroy, and Roxanne McEachern (Billy); grandchildren, Jonathon McElroy (Sydnie), Brett McElroy, Hannah Close (Srgt. Joe), and Heidi McElroy (Issaac); and great-grandchildren, KenzleyIbarra, Brielle McElroy, Thomas Close, Brinley McElroy, Tucker Close, Theodore Close, and Issaac Lugo.



He was preceded in death by his father, Thaddeus McElroy Jr.; and brothers, Daniel McElroy and Thaddeus McElroy III.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.





