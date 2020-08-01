Dale Francis Babin, 68, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 29, 2020.



A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Tuesday, August 4, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Garden of Memories.



He is survived by his wife, Louane Ogden Babin; daughter, Cathy Carlos (Chris); step-daughter, Rhonda Andras (Dwayne); step-son, Lance Richard (Misty); brother, Mark Babin Jr. (Rita); sisters, Jane Huson of Canton, Texas; Sally Jannise (Ricki) of Magnolia, Texas; Penny Pitre (David); grandchildren, Alexis Carlos and fiancé Ryan Larkey, Hailey Andras, Brooke Carlos, Aynsley Andras, Peyton Andras, Bryce Richard, BraydenRichard, and Riley Richard; sister-in-law, Marlene Dunn; brother-in-law, Claude Ogden (Jeannine); and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Ethel PorcheBabin; son, Dale Francis Babin Jr.; and brother-in-law, Bruce Edward Ogden.



Dale was a loving husband, father, grandfather (Pops), brother, and uncle. He touched the hearts of anyone he met, and was a stranger to no one. Dale loved his family more than anything. He also loved golfing, cooking, and riding his Harley. Dale will be truly missed by everyone.



"If you came here to cry, turn around and say good-bye, if you came here to pray, stay as long as you may. My leaving was a surprise from your beautiful land, but I was asked by someone very special for a helping hand. So don't grief or sorrow for me, I'm in the best place I could ever hope to be. So go on with your life and don't feel so blue, just remember that I will always be watching over you. "See ya" in heaven that is!" -Written by Dale Babin, Sr. to his son - 1995



A special thank you to the medical staff throughout his journey.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



