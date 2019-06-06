Dale Joseph Bergeron Sr., age 77, passed away on June 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dale was a longtime resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Dale is survived by his wife of 54 years, Catherine Bourg Bergeron; children Denise M. Bergeron, Dale J. Bergeron Jr. and wife Michelle, Cherry Bergeron and Michelle B. Logan and husband Col. Bryan L. Logan, grandchildren Connor Layne Logan, Allison Claire Bergeron and Patrick Joseph Logan and sister, Myra Redmond.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred A. Bergeron and Thelma Giroir, brother Lee Carol Bergeron and sister Merle Trahan.



Dale was a loving, kind, and generous man who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, and fishing, but most of all spending time with his family. Dale worked as a welder for McDermott for thirty years until his retirement. Dale touched a lot of lives and his spirit will live on through many. Dale has been reunited with his family who passed before him and now reunited with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 6 to June 7, 2019