Dalton Patrick Landry, a native of Brusly St. Martin, Louisiana, and longtime resident of Thibodaux, passed away on July 7, 2020, at the age of 92. Dalton is survived by his daughter, Lynne Landry Bourgeois; grandson, Jacob David Bourgeois; granddaughter, Elizabeth Bourgeois Verret and her husband Travis; and great-grandchildren, Aleah, Finley, and Remy.



Dalton was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Mustachia Landry; parents, Ferdinand B. Landry and Adeliska Dugas Landry; sister, Norma Leah Landry LeBlanc; and son-in-law, David Albert Bourgeois.



Dalton earned B.S and M.S. degrees from Louisiana State University. He worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service, serving as a 4-H Club Agent, Associate County Agent, County Agent in Lafourche Parish, and Coordinator of Sugar Cane Educational Programs, working with producers in the state of Louisiana. Among the awards he received during his career was the first Edmiston Honor given to a member of the Extension Staff who have distinguished themselves in service to the organization. After retirement in 1993, Dalton remained active in community activities and consulting. He was a volunteer fireman and a life member of the Louisiana State Firemen's Association.



Mass of Christian Burial for Dalton will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lafourche 4-H Club Program. Please call Lafourche Parish Agriculture Extension Center 985-446-1316 for more information. Dalton's family would like to thank Heart of Hospice - nurses and staff and his caregivers for their unwavering support and care during these last few months.



Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store