Dan Michael LeBlanc, 88, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on the morning of July 18, 2019, with his rosary in hand.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 22 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Burial to immediately follow at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Robbie Lee Guedry LeBlanc; son Mervyn LeBlanc and wife Laurie; daughters Danette LeBlanc Duplantis and husband Ted, Tammy LeBlanc Camille and husband Louis and Christine LeBlanc Kennedy and husband Keith; grandchildren Robbie Gales Aucoin and husband Stephen, Kate Gales Moore and husband Justin, Dan LeBlanc and wife Michelle, Lacie LeBlanc Picou and husband Ryan, Tyler LeBlanc and fiancé Rhonda Brinkoeter, Brandie Stewart Hayes, Ellen Kennedy and wife Megan and Emma Kennedy Grabert and husband Richard; great-grandchildren Landen, Carter and Addison Hayes, Caroline and Jaiden LeBlanc, Scout, Logan and Owen Aucoin, Peyton and Rebecca Picou, Ella, Kennedy, Klein and South Moore, and future Baby Grabert; and brother-in-law Mervyn Guedry and wife, Carol.
He was preceded in death by his parents Abel and Isabelle Guidry LeBlanc; sisters Erin LeBlanc Landry, Yves LeBlanc Rome, Meryl LeBlanc Pellegrin, Yvonne LeBlanc Bethancourt and twin sister Nan LeBlanc Fakier; twin brothers Abel LeBlanc Jr. and Ned LeBlanc; father-in-law Mervyn Guedry; mothers-in-law Olga Brandt Guedry and Ingree Theriot Guedry; and sister-in- law and brother-in-law Charles and Carolyn Guedry Badeaux.
Dan was the proprietor of Dan's Package Liquor in Houma for many years. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He was a devout Catholic and enjoyed praying his rosary daily. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus.
Dan was an avid fisherman, trawler and gardener. He loved spending time with his family reminiscing of his younger days. He loved his St. Louis Cardinals and LSU Tigers. He adored his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks donations be sent to Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church 70th year renovation fund.
The LeBlanc family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry and his staff, the medical team at the Council on Aging and Hospice of South Louisiana.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 20 to July 22, 2019