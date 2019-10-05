|
|
Dana B. Bourgeois, 45, a native of Larose and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 with her loving family at her side.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until funeral services. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery.
Dana is survived by her husband of 26 years, Brent Bourgeois; children Jean' Bourgeois, Brena Bourgeois, and Bella Bourgeois; father, Daniel Barrios; mother, Margie (Daniel) Dufrene; grandparents, Audrey (Norman) Felarise, Jake Barrios; brothers, Daniel (Megan) Barrios, Dennis (Brooke) Dufrene, Jason (Farrah) Dufrene; sisters, Raynee (Jeff) Stewart, Ashley (Chaney) Serigny, Kimberly (Jake) Barrios, Emma (Oscar) Dufrene; father and mother-in-law, Nolan and Judy Bourgeois; brother-in-law, John (Risa) Bourgeois; sisters-in-law, Katrina Cheramie and Holly Danos; and godchild, Cullen Serigny.
Dana is preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Estelle Williams; and niece, Alivia Serigny.
Dana was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, religion teacher and bible school teacher. Dana was an avid artist. Dana's children and family were her life.
Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019