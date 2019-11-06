Home

Daniel F. Daigle, 86 a native of Labadieville, former resident of Luling and a current resident of Thibodaux, passed away with his loving family at his side on Nov. 5, 2019.

A private service will be celebrated at a later date.

Daniel is survived by his children, Daniel (Helen) Daigle, Jr., Glenn "Joe" (Dinah) Daigle, Cindy (Dennis) Blanchard and Lynda (Vicki) Daigle; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Daniel is preceded in death by his wife, Annie Mae Thibodeaux; parents Armand N. Daigle and Anita L. Daigle; one brother and three sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lafourche Home for the Aged and Notre Dame Hospice for the love and care during his illness.

Falgout Funeral Homes, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019
