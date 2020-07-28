1/1
Daniel E. Givens
Daniel E. Givens, 78, a native of Berwick, LA and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Gray; from 10 a.m. to funeral time at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deanna Rink Givens; daughters, Dannie Sue Givens Arceneaux (Leonce J. III.), Donna Gail Givens Boudreaux (Autry Jr.), D' Lynn Givens Boudreaux (Carl Chiasson), and Debra Clarice Givens McCorkle (Casey); grandchildren, Leonce IV, Danielle, Amber, Teri, Ashley, Zach, Jamie, Nichole, and Joshua; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Mark Alvin Givens; and sisters, CorlisGivens Ribardi, Murlene Givens, and Susan Purdue.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Givens and Mercedes Vining Givens; and sister Ruby Givens.

Daniel began working on boats at the age of 18 and was a boat captain by the time he was 21. He travelled the world on supply boats initially and then anchors boats working for Amoco for 12 years and Tidewater Marine for 40 years. He was also a dedicated instructor at the Marine Training Institute. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
JUL
30
Funeral
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
July 28, 2020
