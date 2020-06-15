Daniel Ellis May
Daniel Ellis May, 51, a native of Denham Springs and a resident of Raceland, passed away on June 14, 2020.

A memorial service will be held on July 19, 2020 – please contact Gwendolyn Rothman on
Facebook for more information.

He is survived by his fiancée, Mercedes Grabert; daughters, Gwendolyn Rothman and Brandi Lavergne; mother, Virginia May; sons, Dustin Sanders, Ron Landry, Samuel Grabert, and Elijah Grabert; siblings, Jason May and Juanette Bozeman; five granddaughters; and one grandson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard May.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
