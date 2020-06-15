Daniel Ellis May, 51, a native of Denham Springs and a resident of Raceland, passed away on June 14, 2020.



A memorial service will be held on July 19, 2020 – please contact Gwendolyn Rothman on

Facebook for more information.



He is survived by his fiancée, Mercedes Grabert; daughters, Gwendolyn Rothman and Brandi Lavergne; mother, Virginia May; sons, Dustin Sanders, Ron Landry, Samuel Grabert, and Elijah Grabert; siblings, Jason May and Juanette Bozeman; five granddaughters; and one grandson.



He was preceded in death by his father, Richard May.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



