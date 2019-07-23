|
|
Daniel "Danny" Folse, 73, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Ponchatoula, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Thibodaux with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Danny is survived by his wife, Carol Rhodes Folse; children, Stacy Folse Guillot and husband, Troy, and Rachel Folse Hebert and husband, Chad; stepdaughter, Kathy Thibodeaux Lecompte and husband, Wade; stepson, Kevin Thibodeaux; siblings, Wayne Folse and wife, Marian, Leonard Folse and wife, Debra, and Ronnie Folse and wife, Susie; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Amelie Folse; and siblings, Michael Folse and Myra Folse.
He worked at Drexler, P&D Auto, Chevron, Cypress Pointe Hospital and Ponchatoula High School.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 23 to July 25, 2019