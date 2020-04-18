|
|
Daniel Hugh Jackson, age 87, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 11:43 pm. He was a native and resident of Houma.
A private service will be held.
Daniel is survived by his daughters, Holly J. Broussard and husband, Kevin, and Julie E. Jackson; brothers, Richard "Dicky" W. Jackson and wife, Peggy, and David R. Jackson and wife, Anita; sisters, Maxine "Mackie" J. Ganter, Patricia "Pat" J. Monaghan, Kathleen "Kathy" J. Duplantis and husband, Donald, and Geraldine "Gerry" J. Callahan and husband, Roger; and grandchildren, Ashton Grace and Kelsey Jean Broussard.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Bonnie Chauvin Jackson; parents, Randolph Whitney Sr. and Mathilde Babin Jackson; brother, Randolph W. Jackson Jr.; brother-in-law, Robert Monaghan; and niece, Myra C. Puhl.
Daniel was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic minister and sang in the choir. He was a retired bookkeeper, loving husband, father, grandfather, a kind hearted man and a true role model to those who loved him. He enjoyed exercising, playing the piano, singing and spending time with his family and friends. His daughters and granddaughters were his pride and joy. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020