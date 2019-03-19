|
|
Daniel "Danny" J. Griffin Sr., age 77, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 2019. He was a resident of Houma.
Danny is survived by his wife of 58 years, JoAnn May Griffin; sons, Daniel Griffin Jr. (Lydia), and Michael Griffin Sr. (Candace); grandchildren, Christopher Griffin, Lauren G. Prosperie (Michael), and Michael Griffin Jr.; great-granddaughter, Lainey Prosperie; and brothers, Webre and Kirk Griffin;
He rejoins his parents, Webre and Ida "Bea" Griffin; and his brothers, Bryan and Keith Griffin.
He was past Master of Unity Masonic Lodge No. 267, former District Deputy Grand Master, and charter member of the Oasis Shrine Club, Houma Shrine Club, Jerusalem Shriners and the Royal Order of Jesters.
Danny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Memorial donations can be sent to Terrebonne Association for Retarded Citizens (TARC) No. 1 McCord Rd. Houma, La. 70363 or Shriners' Hospital at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019