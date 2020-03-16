|
Daniel "Danny" J. Hymel, 61, of Vacherie, passed away at his home on March 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and close friends.
Danny was a 3rd generation sugarcane farmer and co-owner of M. Hymel Sons Inc.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will take place in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Darla G. Hymel; sons, Lance Hymel, Layne Hymel; brother, Edward "Eddie" Hymel and wife, Patti; sisters, Mary Lynne Chabaud and husband, Gene, Susan Condon and husband, Richard, and Danielle Dubreuil and husband, Brian; godchildren, Stephanie Hymel, Therese Hymelg and Alise C. Hagan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn G. Hymel and Barbara "Gayle" Gendron Hymel; and infant brother, Gerard Hymel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by selecting Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Giving.Ochsner.org
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020