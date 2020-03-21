Home

Daniel James Kear

Daniel James Kear Obituary
Daniel James (Buz) Kear, 57, a native of Verona, Penn. and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 2:08 p.m.

Private services will be held for immediate family. A public memorial mass will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Judy R. Kear; daughter Misty (Mike) Pontiff; son Lance (Daisy) Cheramie; grandchildren Allie Pontiff, Kaden Cheramie and Canon Cheramie; mother Margaret Kear; brother Don Goolsby; sisters Linda Siegel and Sandi Nigrelli; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Kear; mother-in-law Mary Robichaux; sister-in-law Jancie Babin; and brothers-in-law Don Babin and Kirk Robichaux.

Dan was a pipeline operator with Chevron for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, baseball, restoring old cars and gardening. He was always kind to everyone and was very humble. He always had faith and trust in the Lord. He loved the Lord, his wife, children and grandchildren who will miss him dearly.

Special thanks go out to the family and friends that helped through his hard journey, Lauren Guidry who was so kind to him, and Notre Dame Hospice, especially Lacie and Hollie.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or in memory of him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
