Daniel James Price

Bourg - Daniel James Price, 73, a native of Montegut and resident of Bourg, died Friday, September 25, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial following at the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Evelyn Hebert Price and three children, Danielle "Dee" Price, daughter; son Bucky James Price wife Bridget Miller Price; son Dustin Andrew Price; grandchildren Julia Daigle and Gavin Daigle; sister Judy Price Lebouef, brother Norman "Butch" Price Sr. wife Louise Martin Price, sister Kimela "Kem" Price Harvey husband Bob Harvey, brother William "Bill" Price wife Cindy Rembert Price, four godchildren Darrell J. Price, Gerard Riche', Alison Santiny, Meagan Price, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Norman "Buck" Price Sr. and mother Kate Stringer Price, father in law Cleveland Hebert and mother in law Melva Thibodaux Hebert, grandparents William G. Price and Eileen Songe Price, Ernestine Stringer and Hubert Stringer, and brother in law Russell Lebouef Sr.

Danny graduated from South Terrebonne High School in 1965. Danny was the first four-sport letterman ever at South Terrebonne High School. He was a stellar football, basketball, baseball player for the Gators along with being a standout athlete on the track. He lettered all 4 years that he participated in football, basketball, baseball, and for 3 years in track and field. He was a 4-year all-district performer in all four sports. In his senior year, he was named to the Louisiana All-State track and field team. Danny held the state javelin record for over 15 years. His senior year Danny was honored with the J. Kenneth Walker Award, in 1983 he was inducted to the STHS Baseball Hall of Fame and inducted into the South Terrebonne High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008 for his Athletic Achievements. He was offered athletic scholarships his senior year in Football to Texas Christian University, Tulane, and McNeese State University.

After graduation, Danny enlisted in the United States Air Force Reserve and served his country for 6 years as an A3C Airman Third Class-Alaskan Air Defense Sector AAFES.

For over 50 years Danny co-owned and operated Price's Big Star Supermarket in Montegut, LA. You could always find Danny in the meat room smiling, helping others, and cooking up a batch of the best boudin, hog head cheese, and roast beef po'boy in Louisiana.

An absolute joy in Danny's life was coaching and teaching. He aided in the success of his own children and many other youth in Terrebonne Parish. One of his proudest moments was reinstating St. Francis de Sales athletic program providing Catholic middle schoolers the opportunity to compete.

Danny loved and cherished his high school sweetheart of 53 years Evelyn "Jean" Price. He loved spending time with family and friends reminiscing about cooking techniques and sports. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and duck hunting. Danny was a member of the Krewe of Terreanians for over 25 years. During those years he was the Title Float Captain and Duke. He was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store