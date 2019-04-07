|
Daniel James Toups, 46, of Houma, passed away on March 27, 2019.
He is survived by his son, Daniel; parents, Edward Jr. and Patricia Toups of Houma; brothers, James (Danielle) Toups of Baytown, TX; and Matthew (Pam) Toups of Taylor, MI.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Ruth Pinell of Bourg; and Edward Sr. and Patsy Toups of Bayou Black.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019