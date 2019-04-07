Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Toups
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel James Toups

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel James Toups Obituary
Daniel James Toups, 46, of Houma, passed away on March 27, 2019.

He is survived by his son, Daniel; parents, Edward Jr. and Patricia Toups of Houma; brothers, James (Danielle) Toups of Baytown, TX; and Matthew (Pam) Toups of Taylor, MI.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Ruth Pinell of Bourg; and Edward Sr. and Patsy Toups of Bayou Black.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now