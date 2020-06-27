Daniel John Clement, a native and long-time resident of Thibodaux, gained his wings on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 83.
A memorial visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Landry's Funeral Home of Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Genevieve Catholic Church for 10:15 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery of Thibodaux.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Della N. Clement; daughters, Bonnie Naquin (Tim) and Denise Williamson (Michael); son, Kyle Clement; grandchildren, Ashley Thibodaux, Drew Williamson, and Kyla Kyle; and great-grandchildren, Miah and Kolbi Thibodaux, and Kinsley Kyle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Cecile Clement; and sister, Laura Mae Adams.
His favorite times were spent with his family and traveling. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his love will still live on in everyone's hearts.
The family would like to thank the staff Audubon Health & Rehab for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the National Kidney Foundation or the National Diabetes Foundation in Daniel J. Clement's memory.
Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.