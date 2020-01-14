Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Daniel Joseph Hutcherson

Daniel Joseph Hutcherson Obituary
Daniel Joseph Hutcherson, 60, a native of Houma and resident of Bourg, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Vision Christian Center in Bourg, with a memorial service to be held at 7 p.m.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Paula Dupre Hutcherson; daughters, Cindy Hutcherson Benson (Clarence) and Misty Hutcherson Sevin (Terry); sisters, Loretta Hutcherson Naquin (Carroll) and Lorraine Hutcherson Foret (Kurt Foret Sr.); grandchildren, Trey Brooks, Tayia Brooks, Collin, Khloe, and Ethan Sevin; brothers-in-law, Rodney Dupre (Patty) and Lonnie Dupre (Chris); and sisters-in-law, Peggy Dupre (Curtis) and Nancy Guzzo (Russ).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Hutcherson Sr. and Wilma Hutcherson; brothers, David Hutcherson and Earl Hutcherson Jr.; father-in-law, Dennis Dupre; mother-in-law, Mernelle Dupre; and nephews, Lonnie Dupre Jr. and Chad Dupre.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
