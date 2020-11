Daniel Ray Foster

Gray - Daniel Ray Foster, 80, a native of Houston, MS and resident of Gray, LA, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1:00 pm to the memorial service at 3:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA. Interment will take place at a later date in St. Louis Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Stein Foster; sons, Henry Stein (Amy), Halbert Stein (Melissa), Hank Stein (Bridget), Hervey Stein (Maria); daughters, Teresa Foster (Robert), Mary Helms, Sondra Stein Harris ("Scooter"); sister, Lydia Johnson; 31 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Denver Foster and Rosie Vance Foster; son, Everett Ray Foster; daughters, Patricia Cox, Emma Foster; brothers, Paul Foster, David Foster, Robert Foster, Curtis Foster; sisters, Ruby Wells, Maxine Smith, Vidia Moore, Robbie Dendy, Addie Foster.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.



