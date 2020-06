Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel T. Cheramie, 68, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on June 10, 2020.



Daniel is survived by his wife, Joan F. Griffin Cheramie; mother, Pearly C. Cheramie; children, Sunshine Cheramie, Jodie (Shannon) Ougel and Jobie (Nathalie) Griffin; brother, Russell (Belinda) Cheramie; sisters, Sarah Lee (Butch) Terrebonne, Laura (Jack) Kiff and Claudette (Herbert) Billiot; grandchildren Aden Cheramie, Jason Ougel, Jacie (Coby) Ougel, Cade Ougel and Stephen Griffin; great-grandchildren, Gage Griffin and Cohen Griffin; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Cloudet J. Cheramie; and brother-in-law, Dennis Terrebonne.



Daniel was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed gardening.



