Daniel "Lou" Toups accepted God's invitation to eternal life on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A memorial visitation will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 22 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Belle Naquin Toups; children, Danelle Toups and husband, Mike Edmonds, Wendy Toups and husband, Tommy Toups, and Amy Toups Connor-Flores and husband, Jason Connor-Flores; grandchildren, Jace Toups, Tomi Lou Toups, Gabriel Connor-Flores and Lillie Connor-Flores; sisters, Vickie Toups and husband, Carl Toups, and Jane Toups Callahan and husband, Lionel "Nel" Callahan.
He was preceded in death by parents, Vernon E. Toups and Marie Webre Toups; and brother, Vernon Toups Jr.
He loved fishing and spending time with his family at his camp in Grand Isle. His warmth and hospitality embodied the Cajun culture, and he never tired of sharing that spirit with anyone.
A special thanks to Dr. Francis Robichaux, Thibodaux Regional Home Health, and Heart of Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019