Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Daniel Turner Jr.

Daniel Turner Jr. Obituary
Daniel "Buck" Turner, Jr., 73, a native and resident of Gibson, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday June 14, 2019 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery.

He is survived by his brothers, James Turner, Charles Turner and Clarence Turner Sr.; and sisters, Carrie Turner Givens and Joyce Turner Hanzy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Turner Sr. and Gladys Celestine Turner; brothers, Freddie Bergeron and Henry Turner Sr.; and sisters, Fannie Mae Williams, Mercedes Taylor and Rose Lee Duncan.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 12 to June 13, 2019
