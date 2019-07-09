|
|
Dannel "Danny" B. Bourque, 63, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 7, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma-West Park in Gray. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery in Houma.
He is survived by his sons, Mickey Bourque and wife, Christy, and Scott Bourque; daughter, April B. Coates and husband, Michael; brothers, David (Paula) Bourque, and Howard (Ginger) Bourque; sister, Jane (James) Lake; grandchildren, Blaine, Nicholas, Delaney, Wyatt, Landri, Adrian, and Teigan; and great-granddaughter, Aubrey.
He was preceded in death by him parents, Annie Warren Bourque and Homer Bourque.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 9 to July 10, 2019