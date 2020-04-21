|
|
Danny J. "Boggie" Cheramie Sr., 68, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.
A private service will be held.
Danny is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Pauline Curole Cheramie; mother-in-law, Emma Jane Collins LeBlanc; son, Danny J. Cheramie Jr.; daughter, Dione Cheramie; brother, Harold (Lee Anne) Cheramie; sisters, Rowena C. Chauvin and Verna C. Theriot; brother-in-law, Paul J. (Angela) Curole Jr.; sisters-in-law, Torri Curole and Tammy C. Finnie; grandchildren, Austin and Hunter Champagne, Cruise, Alexia, MayLynn and Noah Cheramie, Blaize and Emma Pitre; numerous nieces and nephews; family friend, Dennis Fitch; and baby girl Yorkie Terrier, Sophie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odon V. and Mary "Mae" Gisclair Cheramie; father-in-law, Paul J. Curole Sr.; brother, Autry J. Cheramie; sister, Shirley C. Vasquez; and brother-in-law, Antoine "ToTo" Chauvin.
Boggie or Captain Bogg, as he was known to his family and friends, spent most of his life dedicating himself as a proud and hard worker in his careers as a welder, carpenter, boat builder and most passionately as a commercial fisherman. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching football. Always the jokester, he brought smiles, laughs and much joy to all who knew him. He had a great love for dogs that stemmed from childhood.
In lieu of flowers, as part of his final wishes donations to the Lafourche Animal Shelter, ASPCA or other organization for the protection of animals.
Fly high with the angels, Captain Bogg. You are finally free of the pain and suffering from the medical illnesses that have inflicted your body for so many years. You will be greatly missed by your family and friends.
We love you forever!
Smart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020