Danny Joseph Duplantis Obituary
Danny Joseph Duplantis, 56, a native and resident of Houma, passed away March 6, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Holy Family Church in Dulac. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac.

He is survived by his wife, Carla Duplantis; sons, Dustin Parfait, Trevor Duplantis and fiancé, Morgan Neal, Devin Duplantis and companion, Ashley Hotard, and Dravin Duplantis; daughter, Tezra Ricketts and husband, Toby; father, Donald Duplantis; brother, David Duplantis and wife, Cristal; and grandchildren, Tayton, Jersey, Arianna, Brantley, Brady, Makenzie, Carmine and Alivia.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carmen Duplantis; and grandparents, Able and Ethel Boudreaux, Percy and Genita Duplantis.

Danny was a boat captain and loved being on the water. He absolutely adored his family and loved family cookouts. We will cherish the memories and love you for always.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
