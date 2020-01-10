|
Danny "Hackett" Joseph O'Brien, 48, a native of Buras and a resident of Pineville, La., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Religious services will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, at Falgout Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Madonna S. O'Brien; former wife, Tracy Ramos; sons, Dustin O'Brien (Kirstie), Tyler O'Brien, Lane O'Brien; stepsister, Felicity Seymore; brother, Mark O'Brien (Connie) and grandchildren, Daegan, Korbin and one on the way, Collin; niece, Amanda Anderson (D.J.); and great nephew, Joseph Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Danny Sr. "Big Danny" and Linda "Dee Dee" O'Brien.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020