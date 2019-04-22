Home

Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Danny Paul Thibodaux Obituary
Danny Paul Thibodaux, 57, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on April 19, 2019.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his children, Jade Ledet, Jarred Thibodaux, and Hope Thibodaux; five grandchildren; mother, Tillie Thibodaux and companion, Russell Galjour; brother, Philip Thibodaux; sisters, Debra Guidry (Nathan), Diane Champagne (Jerry), Wonda Kiger (Ernest), and Christine Cheramie; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Paul Thibodaux; brother, Oscar "Joe" Paul Thibodaux Jr.; sister, Faye Lagarde; and niece, Lillian Jarreaux.

He is reunited with his brother and will be dearly missed by all.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
