|
|
Daphne Ann LeRay, 42, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8:45 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Daphne is survived by her parents, Glenn and Elaine LeRay; brother, Glenn LeRay Jr, and wife Heather; godmother "Nanny", Barbara Naquin and husband Gary; uncles, Calvin Bourgeois Jr. and Gerald LeRay; and her guardian angel, Kevin Harrington.
She was nanny to Hunter Wyatt LeRay.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Shirley and Calvin Bourgeois Sr.; paternal grandparents, Agnes and McKinley LeRay; godfather, Floyd LeRay; and cousin, Daniel "Boone" Otis LeRay.
Daphne enjoyed living life to the fullest, making everyone smile, helping others, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a true friend to everyone who had the privilege of meeting her.
Daphne had a master's degree in mathematics. She worked for the past 15 years at Fletcher Technical Community College and was recently named as the assistant department head of mathematics.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019