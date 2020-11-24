Darius Jermal Ross

Houma - Darius Jermal Ross, 27, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away at 9:14 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Dawn Ross and Robert Steward; brothers, Belvin, Darion and Darrenvonte Ross; and sister. Beljaneke Ross; maternal grandmother, Diane Ross; paternal grandmother, Loretta Steward; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Ross; maternal great grandparents, Edward and Gertrude Duncan; paternal grandfather, Robert Lagarde.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



