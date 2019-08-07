Home

Darla Bellanger Gray

Darla Bellanger Gray Obituary
Darla Bellanger Gray, 43, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Born Aug. 3, 1976, she was a native and resident of Chackbay.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St.
Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following in the church cemetery.

Darla is survived by her husband, Sidney Gray; son, Dastin Gray, mother, Karen Brown; father, Robert Bellanger; brother, Rory Bellanger; and grandmother, Nazie Cortez.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Bellanger; grandfather, Howard Cortez.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
