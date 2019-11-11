|
Darlene Cecile Bergeron Trahan, age 66, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 5:53 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 13, beginning at 9 a.m. until a celebration of life service at noon, with burial following in St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gary Joseph Trahan; daughter Amy Lynn Trahan; granddaughter Megan Elizabeth Callahan; sisters Judy "Jo" LeBlanc and Lainey Brunet; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents Elley John Bergeron and Florence Ann Grabert Bergeron Brunet; and sisters Evelyn LeBoeuf and Diana Brunet.
Darlene was a Catholic. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her fur babies Rico and Bella. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Scott Haydel, Maison De Ville Nursing Home and Ochsner Extended Care Hospital.
