Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Darlene Trahan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Trahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Cecile (Bergeron) Trahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Cecile (Bergeron) Trahan Obituary
Darlene Cecile Bergeron Trahan, age 66, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 5:53 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 13, beginning at 9 a.m. until a celebration of life service at noon, with burial following in St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery.

Darlene is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gary Joseph Trahan; daughter Amy Lynn Trahan; granddaughter Megan Elizabeth Callahan; sisters Judy "Jo" LeBlanc and Lainey Brunet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents Elley John Bergeron and Florence Ann Grabert Bergeron Brunet; and sisters Evelyn LeBoeuf and Diana Brunet.

Darlene was a Catholic. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her fur babies Rico and Bella. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Scott Haydel, Maison De Ville Nursing Home and Ochsner Extended Care Hospital.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now