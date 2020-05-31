Darlene Gil
Darlene Marie Gil, 67, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on May 29, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her sons, Clayton Gil and Chance Gil; daughters, Rosalyn Gil Hoover (Brian) and Brigette Gil Towler (Terry); brother, Audrey Thibodeaux (Karen); sisters, Gloria T. LeBlanc (John) and Peggy C. LeBlanc (Danny); grandchildren, Colton and Tanner Sevin, Bentley Gil, Danica Courteaux (Gavin), Danylynn and Gabe Hoover; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Velma and Francis Chiasson; brother, Clifford Thibodeaux; and sisters, Meryle Thibodeaux and Debra C. Brunner.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice, Dr. Gupta, and all the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care. Special thanks to Jenny Hawkins and the Sevin family for all the help through our difficult time.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
JUN
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
