Darrell Antoine Clause, 58, affectionately known as "Big D," "T-Darrell" and "Gramps," a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever, was born Nov. 20, 1960, and passed away on Nov. 14, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Saturday, Nov. 23, starting at 9 a.m. until the memorial service time of 11 a.m. held at Thibodaux First Assembly, 150 La. 3185 in Thibodaux.
He survived by his loving wife, Sonjia Clause; daughters, Crystal (Jason) Felix and Amber (Jody) Rodrigue; brothers, Dirk (Raechel), David and Dwayne Clause; grandchildren, Carter Felix, Hailey and Caden Rodrigue; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Dolores Clause; and godson, Jeremy Perez.
"Big D was known for fiercely loving Jesus and his family. The ultimate story teller, cook and friend. He loved riding his motorcycle, playing video games, painting, fishing and making people laugh. He touched so many lives, shared the love and forgiveness of God and believed in all those he loved. "Big D" never met a stranger and would do anything for the ones he loved. His family and friends find peace in knowing he is rejoicing with his Savior. John 14:1-3
Samart Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019