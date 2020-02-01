Home

Darren Sneeze Obituary
Darren Sneeze, 53, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.

He is survived by his brothers, Floyd Sneeze Jr. (Crystal) and Isaac Ricks (Terri); sisters, Mary Johnson (William), Barbara Drone, Gail Sneeze, JoAnn Young, and Margaret Griffin; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Sr. and Mary Ricks Sneeze; brother, Charles Ricks; and grandparents, Henry Sneeze and Ida Mae Beacham.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
