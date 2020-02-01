|
Darwin Michael Lafont, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Orleans and a longtime resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church on Tuesday, Feb. 4; beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Darwin is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Geraldine Marie Terrebonne Lafont; son, Duane Michael Lafont and wife Pixie; daughters, Susan Mary Lafont Grabert and husband, Byron, Lydia Ann Lafont, Angela Lafont Wattler and husband, James, and Dina Emily Lafont Bonvillain and husband, Chancey; grandchildren, Heath Howard Anise H. Percle, Douglas Lafont, Claire L. Johns, Robin Camille, Michael Wattler, Emily B. Rini and Erin B. Vaughn; and great-grandchildren, Dwight Howard, Jake Gautreaux, Rhett Rini, Seth Vaughn, Jr., Dayton Lafont, Otis Johns, Myah Poole and Dylan Lafont.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theard Antone Sr. and Emilie Marie Brunet Lafont; brothers, Euclid Lafont and wife, Ezar, Theo Lafont and wife Thelma, and Theard Lafont Jr. and wife Delores; and sister, Elrita L. Smith and husband, Louis Sr.
Darwin was a parishioner of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church for many years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Artillery during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Terrebonne Church's United Good Samaritan Food Bank as president of the board for 25 years of service, and a member of American Legion. Darwin was loving, fun, caring and enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, Le Petit Theater, playing cards, above all, enjoyed his quality time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Dr. Russell Henry and Staff, Dr. Richard Abben, Stat Home Health Care, Pulmonary Home Care and Bioscrips.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020