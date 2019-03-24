Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Lusignan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave Nolan Lusignan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dave Nolan Lusignan Obituary
Dave Nolan Lusignan, 87, a native of Algiers and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Chris) Boquet); brother, Harold Lusignan; grandson, David Boquet; and great-granddaughter, Cassie Boquet.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita LeBouef Lusignan; brothers, Floyd Lusignan and Gayle Lusignan; and sisters, Lois Clinton and Lorraine Kusman.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery II.

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Dr. Russell Henry for his devoted care and compassion extended to Mr. Lusignan.

Falgout Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now