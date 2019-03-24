|
|
Dave Nolan Lusignan, 87, a native of Algiers and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Chris) Boquet); brother, Harold Lusignan; grandson, David Boquet; and great-granddaughter, Cassie Boquet.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita LeBouef Lusignan; brothers, Floyd Lusignan and Gayle Lusignan; and sisters, Lois Clinton and Lorraine Kusman.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery II.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Dr. Russell Henry for his devoted care and compassion extended to Mr. Lusignan.
Falgout Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019