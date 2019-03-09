Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Theriot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave Theriot

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dave Theriot Obituary
Dave Theriot, 82, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church Monday, March 11 from 10 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Dave is survived by his brother, George Theriot; sister-in-law, Barbara Theriot and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Valrie Sr. and Bessie Theriot; brothers, Valrie Jr. and Gerald Theriot; and sisters, Velma Foret, Annabelle Bourg, Marie Matherne, Corinne
Thibodeaux and Catherine Boudreaux.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now