|
|
Dave Theriot, 82, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church Monday, March 11 from 10 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Dave is survived by his brother, George Theriot; sister-in-law, Barbara Theriot and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Valrie Sr. and Bessie Theriot; brothers, Valrie Jr. and Gerald Theriot; and sisters, Velma Foret, Annabelle Bourg, Marie Matherne, Corinne
Thibodeaux and Catherine Boudreaux.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019