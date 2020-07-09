Daviana Landry

Or Copy this URL to Share

Daviana "Dae Dae" Landry, 5, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Orange, Texas. Graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Old Fountain Baptist Church Cemetery 615 Hwy 308 in Thibodaux.



Daviana is survived by her father, David Duncan; mother, Safiyyah Landry; brothers, Ramon Landry, David Duncan, David Robertson and Da'Mani Duncan; sisters, Dashawn Duncan, Dashonta Robertson and Dashae Duncan; maternal grandparents, Alice Landry and Jacob Williams; paternal grandparents, Shirley Duncan and Wallace Smith; and numerous other relatives and friends.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store