Daviana Landry
Daviana "Dae Dae" Landry, 5, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Orange, Texas. Graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Old Fountain Baptist Church Cemetery 615 Hwy 308 in Thibodaux.

Daviana is survived by her father, David Duncan; mother, Safiyyah Landry; brothers, Ramon Landry, David Duncan, David Robertson and Da'Mani Duncan; sisters, Dashawn Duncan, Dashonta Robertson and Dashae Duncan; maternal grandparents, Alice Landry and Jacob Williams; paternal grandparents, Shirley Duncan and Wallace Smith; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Old Fountain Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
