Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
McDonough Cemetery
Gretna, LA
David Allen "Doodie" Rhodes Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He was 27, a native of Belle Rose and a resident of Harvey.

"Doodie" as he was affectionately called, was a 2010 graduate of Assumption High School and employed as a Deckhand by ACBL Barge Line LLC. He was a member of The Progressive Church in Marrero, La., pastored by Sterling Mealancon and Lady Antionette Mealancon.

A graveside service will be on Thursday, April 30, at McDonough Cemetery in Gretna.

Memorial Service in honor of Doodie will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his dad, David Rhodes Sr.; mother, Elder Doreen Williams Nevels; his siblings, Ashley Brumfield (Tinch Jr.), Amber Rhodes and LisaMarie Nevels; his extended siblings, Karnisha Williams, Venessa (Frederick) Chambers, Enrique( LaQuisha) Johnson, Toya Veal and Tunisiana (Reginald, Jr.) Berry; God parents, Lloyd Sheffie, Genevie Andrew, Jimmy Harrison Jr. and Ashley Brumfield; godchildren, John Valentine, Tramaya Blain, Trent Allen and Tyren Allen Brumfield; best friend, Brychanna Jarvis; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Doodie was preceded in death by his stepfather, Larry Nevels (Elder Doreen); paternal grandparents, Gustave and Beverly Sheffie Rhodes; and maternal grandparents, Lawrence Williams Sr. and Heriesa Hills Williams.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
