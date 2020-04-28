|
|
David Allen "Doodie" Rhodes Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He was 27, a native of Belle Rose and a resident of Harvey.
"Doodie" as he was affectionately called, was a 2010 graduate of Assumption High School and employed as a Deckhand by ACBL Barge Line LLC. He was a member of The Progressive Church in Marrero, La., pastored by Sterling Mealancon and Lady Antionette Mealancon.
A graveside service will be on Thursday, April 30, at McDonough Cemetery in Gretna.
Memorial Service in honor of Doodie will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his dad, David Rhodes Sr.; mother, Elder Doreen Williams Nevels; his siblings, Ashley Brumfield (Tinch Jr.), Amber Rhodes and LisaMarie Nevels; his extended siblings, Karnisha Williams, Venessa (Frederick) Chambers, Enrique( LaQuisha) Johnson, Toya Veal and Tunisiana (Reginald, Jr.) Berry; God parents, Lloyd Sheffie, Genevie Andrew, Jimmy Harrison Jr. and Ashley Brumfield; godchildren, John Valentine, Tramaya Blain, Trent Allen and Tyren Allen Brumfield; best friend, Brychanna Jarvis; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Doodie was preceded in death by his stepfather, Larry Nevels (Elder Doreen); paternal grandparents, Gustave and Beverly Sheffie Rhodes; and maternal grandparents, Lawrence Williams Sr. and Heriesa Hills Williams.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020