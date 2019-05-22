Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
David Charles Jones Obituary
David Charles Jones, 74, passed away surrounded by his family at 9:17 a.m. on May 16, 2019. He was a native of Great Bend, KS and resident of Thibodaux.

Family and friends are invited to visitation from 5 p.m. until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, May 24, 2019. Memorial services will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

David is survived by his loving wife, Brenda "B.J." Jones; children, Chris Jones and wife, Jennifer, Erin J. Chamberlain and husband, Richard, Meghan J. Dickey and husband, Mark, Courtney Jones, Darby J. Lachico and husband, Kevin, and Zachary B. Jones and wife, Lindsay; brothers, Robert "Bob" Jones Col. USAF (Ret), and Kenneth Allan Jones, M.D. Col. USAF (Ret); and grandchildren, Katlyn, Richie, Dylan, Jacob, Bradley and Steven Chamberlain, Dallas and Kennedy Tabor, Gavin Jones, Austin, Lanie and Kylee Jones, Tyler Boudwin, and Rylee, Logan and Vaida Lachico.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Prosser Jones Jr., Captain, 8th AF, USAAF and Marian Lucille Vaughan Jones; and brother, Richard "Ricky" Vaughan Jones.

David was an employee of the USDA Sugarcane Research Field Lab in Houma for 36 years. He also lived in Carlsbad, NM for many years. He played college football for the Oklahoma Sooners at the University of Oklahoma. He was a graduate of Nicholls State University, class of 1977.

David loved to fish and spending time at his cabin in Surfside Texas. Later in life, he pursued his passions of flying small aircraft, country-western dancing and saltwater fishing. He will be remembered and loved by his family and friends; his life and memory will never be forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 22 to May 23, 2019
