David Edvest Bourg, born on December 24, 1959, was a native and resident of Houma. After many years of pain and suffering, he became whole again as he walked into the arms of Jesus on July 7, 2019 at the age of 59.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at Falgout Funeral Home of Houma, and resume from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12 at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery II.
David is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Marlene Fitch Bourg; his mother, Kathleen T. Bourg; his brothers, Jerome Bourg and wife, Kathy, and Darin Bourg and partner, David Chemin; godmother, Hilda Bourg; niece, Kaitlyn Bourg; brothers-in-law, Felix Fitch Jr., (Holly), and Enos Fitch (Jeana); sisters-in-law, Karen Solet (Donald), Jackie Keefover (Jason), and Julie Eschete (Darrell); and many nieces, nephews; and beloved pets, "Boots" and "Lucky."
He joins those that were waiting for him, his daddy, Donald A. Bourg; sister, Donna Ann B. Price; brother-in-law, Robert "Snoopy" Price; his grandparents, Lanson and Eva Bourg, and Edvest and Leona Thibodeaux; father and mother-in-law, Felix and Juanita "BaBa" Fitch Sr.; and godfather, Lionel "Red" Barbier.
David worked hard throughout his life. He was known by many and loved by all. He will be missed.
Falgout Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 9 to July 10, 2019