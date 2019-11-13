Home

David Eugene Cosby Obituary
David Eugene Cosby, 60, of Houma, passed away on Nov. 8, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at Coteau Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

He is survived by his sons, David John Brown Cosby and wife Bridget, and Shane Michael Punch; brother, Roy Cosby and wife Judy; and sisters, Mary Melancon and husband Edward, Sally Marie Disotell, and Frances Rose Cosby Bourque and husband Harold.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson B. Cosby and Elvie Rivers Cosby; brothers, Jack Frank "Buck" Cosby, and Chester Cosby; and brother-in-law, Leslie Disotell.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
