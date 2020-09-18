1/1
David G. Hunter Sr.
David G. Hunter, Sr.
Golden Meadow - David G. Hunter, Sr., 88 a native of Golden Meadow, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 not Covid related.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home from 8:30am until 10:30am.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.
David is survived by his wife of 66 years Valorie Collins Hunter; sons, Jimmy (Maryann), Danny (Paulette), David, Jr. and Ashton (Shelly) Hunter: daughter, Mary (Dale) Robicheaux; sister-in-law, Martharine Hunter; grandchildren, Julie (Bobby) Bergeron, Joshua (Michelle) Hunter, Jaime (David) Danos, Liza Robicheaux, Joseph (Helen) Toups, Benjamin (Kristin) Toups, Rebecca (Caleb) Callais, Felicia Vegas and Brett Vegas; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Courtney, Jolie, Jayden, Broddie, Jeremy, Jr. Jena, Skyla, Aurora, Arabella, Atlas and Brantley; great-granddaughter-in-law, Destiny Rogers; 1 great-great-grandchild, Brielle.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Sr. and Eliza St. Pierre Hunter; brothers, Robert, Johness (Mary), Walter, Jr. and Huey (Ezoline) Hunter; sisters, Eva (George) Smith, Bertha (JoeL) Pecanty; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hunter; great grandson, Corey Rogers.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
