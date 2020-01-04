|
David Gilbert Kieff, 49, a native of Chauvin and resident of Dulac, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
David is survived by his daughter, Lily Kieff; sister, Lori Francis; brother, Julius Kieff Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Julius Kieff Sr.; mother, Beverly Guy Douet; sisters, Cindy Price, Jennifer Gregoire; and brother-in-law, Clay Price.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020