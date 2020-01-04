Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gilbert Kieff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gilbert Kieff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Gilbert Kieff Obituary
David Gilbert Kieff, 49, a native of Chauvin and resident of Dulac, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

David is survived by his daughter, Lily Kieff; sister, Lori Francis; brother, Julius Kieff Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Julius Kieff Sr.; mother, Beverly Guy Douet; sisters, Cindy Price, Jennifer Gregoire; and brother-in-law, Clay Price.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -