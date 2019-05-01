|
David J. Chiasson, 54, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away on April 30, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the memorial mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor.
David is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mistie Labat Chiasson; daughters, Jerica Chiasson, Jenna Chiasson and Hailey Labat; mother, Betty Chiasson; brother, Mark Chiasson and wife, Geralyn "Poonie" Chiasson; godchildren, Meagan LeBlanc, Jacob Chiasson and Courtney Clement; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver Chiasson; brother, Brian Chiasson; paternal grandparents, Herbert and Louisiana Chiasson; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Bridget Clement; and nephew, Tory Chiasson.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2019