David "Bubby" J. Robichaux Jr., born on July 21, 1935, a loving husband, father, grandfather and devout Catholic passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 84.
David was the husband of Leona Gaudet Robichaux, and father of David "Pompy" C. Robichaux (Karen), Dionne M. Robichaux, Don "Peanut" J. Robichaux (Rachael), Eugene "Gene" P. Robichaux (Susana), Clement "Clem" J. Robichaux (Lesley), Harvey J. Robichaux (Cary), and Lorna R. Gaubert (Jim).
He was the grandfather of Raven R. Gravois (Ian), Holly R. Knobloch (Blake), David P. Robichaux (Kelli), Cory Clement, Whitney Robichaux, Bert Luna (Jennifer), Ellie Dufrene (Jesse), Blair Robichaux, Mariana Robichaux, Chase Robichaux, Chelsea Robichaux, Hailey Robichaux, Beau Robichaux, Bailey Robichaux, Jayme Sevin (Dustin), Jordan Gaubert, and Brendan Gaubert, and the great-grand father of Sean Crochet, Finnick Gravois, Silas Gravois, Charli Knobloch, Gabrielle Robichaux (Paula), Grace Clement, Eleanor Dufrene, Penelope Dufrene, and Hadley Sevin.
Due to certain circumstances, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church followed by burial on the grounds of St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave Sr. and Mary Robichaux; sister, Myra R. Blanchard; and two grandsons, Kerry J. Robichaux and Sean M. Robichaux.
Bubby served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956, founded Low Land Construction Co., Inc., Zero Brahman Ranch, David J. Robichaux Jr. Oil Leases and Royalties, LLC, Low Land Investors, LLC, and Court House Lounge. He was a former board member of both the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 and of Citizens Bank.
Bubby was a successful cattle rancher, construction contractor, and oil man. If you knew him, you would know everything he did was for his family. He was a gatherer of many people and enjoyed it. He lit up every room he walked into with his unique style and contagious smile. He cared so deeply for those around him. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his spirit still lives on in everyone's hearts.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 27 to May 28, 2020